United Way Mariachi Festival

Bakersfield, CA, October 20, 2023 – Lotus Bakersfield Corp and United Way of Kern County proudly announce a unique event that honors our community’s deep appreciation for the arts and education. The 2nd Annual Festival del Mariachi, a remarkable joint endeavor, is devoted to enhancing the lives of approximately 300 local mariachi students.

Guided by the leadership of Mariachi Director Jorge Laris, this initiative unites the innovative spirits of inaugural committee members to oversee enriching educational mariachi music workshops for approximately 300 students spanning the states of California and Nevada.

United Way of Kern County is proud to sponsor 100 students participating in these transformative workshops. Recognizing the power of unity and shared commitment, we invite local businesses and organizations to match these scholarships, ensuring that even more aspiring mariachi musicians have the opportunity to benefit from this enriching experience.

This dynamic three-part festival comprises educational mariachi workshops, a vibrant cultural fest, and an unforgettable concert. The heart of this event lies in providing a transformative learning experience for budding mariachi musicians. The workshops will provide students with the opportunity to refine their instrumental skills under the guidance of the world-renowned Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán, Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles and local Mariachi San Marcos.

Mari Pérez-Dowling, President & CEO at United Way of Kern County expressed her excitement for the event, stating, “We are thrilled to join hands with Lotus Radio for the 2nd Annual Festival del Mariachi in Bakersfield. This vibrant collaboration between our organizations reflects our unwavering dedication to empowering local talent and fostering a deep appreciation for cultural heritage. The festival’s dynamic blend of educational workshops, cultural festivities, and an awe-inspiring concert embodies the essence of community unity and artistic growth. We invite everyone to be a part of this exceptional event that celebrates the dreams and aspirations of our talented mariachi students.”