United Way Celebration

Bakersfield, November 2, 2023 – United Way of Kern County proudly marks an extraordinary milestone of six decades of unwavering dedication to community service and the pursuit of a brighter, more resilient future. The organization is thrilled to announce its grand *60th Anniversary Celebration and Gala,* a night of reflection and reinvigoration dedicated to creating a positive impact in the community.

The much-anticipated event will take place on Saturday, November 4th, 2023, at the prestigious Seven Oaks Country Club, commencing at 5:00 PM. Prepare to be captivated by an array of captivating activities designed to make this a memorable evening.

For the last sixty years, United Way of Kern County has been at the forefront of elevating and empowering communities through initiatives centered around education, health, and economic resilience. This impressive anniversary celebration serves as a testament not only to our storied past but to our enduring commitment to the future.

The 60th Anniversary Celebration and Gala promises an unforgettable night, featuring live entertainment, exciting auctions, sumptuous dining, and a chance to dance the night away! The entertainment lineup includes enchanting performances from the beloved Mariachi San Marcos, celebrating the richness of Hispanic culture and pride, and a nostalgic musical journey through the past six decades with Mento Buru.

Join us in commemorating 60 years of transformative impact and embark on a new chapter of purpose and positive change. Witness our renewed commitment to forging a brighter future for our community and the counties we serve. Together, we can continue to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who rely on our work.

Mari Pérez-Dowling, President & CEO of United Way of Kern County, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “We are deeply grateful to celebrate 60 years of our organization’s remarkable achievements alongside the remarkable people who made it all possible. During the celebration, we will also unveil an exciting new chapter in the history of United Way of Kern County.”

Event Details:

– What: United Way of Kern County’s 60th Anniversary Celebration & Gala

– When: Saturday, November 4th, 2023, commencing at 5:00 PM

– Where: Seven Oaks Country Club, 2000 Grand Lakes Ave, Bakersfield, CA, 93311

United Way of Kern County leads a dynamic movement to uplift our communities through education, health, and economic resilience. We deliver impactful programs and services that enhance the lives of residents within the counties of Kern, Inyo, Mono, and northern San Bernardino. By uniting donors, volunteers, advocates, and stakeholders, we build strong, sustainable coalitions and partnerships. At United Way, we are actively transforming lives to create more resilient, equitable, and thriving communities for all.