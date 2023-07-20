Unemployment Continues Its Unstable Decline

The number of jobless claims in the U.S. has fallen to its lowest level in two months.

According to Thursday’s report from the Labor Department, the number of applications for unemployment benefits dropped to 228 thousand for the week ending July 15.

This is a significant drop from the previous week’s total of 237 thousand.

States with increased filings included California, Georgia, South Carolina, and Oregon.

Overall, 1.754 million people in the U.S. were receiving unemployment benefits.