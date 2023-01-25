Ugly Sweaters? How About Ugly Buildings?

There are ugly tie contests and ugly sweater events… but how about an ugly building competition? Most likely, no architect sat at his table and tried to design the ugliest building in the world, but according to a recent list released by Buildworld, if such a contest excited for the ugliest building, someone here in the United States would win it.

Buildworld released its list of the 10 ugliest buildings in the world and six of them are located right here in the U.S. of A. They include the Edgar J Hoover building in the number two spot, Boston’s City Hall made number three, and New York’s Verizon building is number 6.

The Watergate Complex is on the list, along with the Denver International Airport and the Trump Tower in Las Vegas.

Crowning the list as the ugliest building in the world is the Scottish Parliament Building in Edinburg.

