The U.S. Senate has ditched its longstanding dress code for Senators.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sent a directive that Senators are free to dress however they choose – though others entering the chamber will still be held to the code requiring coats and ties for men and business attire for women.

The primary beneficiary of the new rule? Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman, who famously prefers a hoodie and shorts over a business suit.