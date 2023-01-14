The Groove 99.3 The Groove 99.3 Logo

Two Suspected DUI Drivers Nabbed at SW Bakersfield Checkpoint

Two drivers were arrested on suspicion of DUI, and nine vehicles were impounded during a DUI checkpoint in southwest Bakersfield.

Bakersfield police officers set up the checkpoint in the 8600 block of Ming Avenue between 6 p.m. Friday and 1 a.m. Saturday.

BPD says officers screened 1,136 vehicles during the checkpoint. Two drivers were arrested on suspicion of DUI, eight drivers were cited for driving without a license, and seven were cited for driving with a suspended license. Nine vehicles were impounded.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi

