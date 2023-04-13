Two Men Shot Dead in South Bakersfield

Two men have been shot to death in south Bakersfield.

Kern County Sheriff’s deputies say on April 12, 2023, at 5:10 p.m., they responded to the 1200 block of South Union Avenue regarding a shooting where they found two men shot multiple times. Both men were taken to the hospital where they later died.

Immediately after the deputies’ arrival, KSCO began receiving additional 9-1-1 calls for an unknown situation in the 200 block of Adams Street, about a five-minute walk from South Union Avenue.

Deputies arrived and found a man armed with a gun trying to run away. He was identified as Brian Castellon, 29. Castellon was later arrested.

After his arrest, deputies learned that Castellon had allegedly just committed a carjacking and shot a victim, causing minor injuries, said KCSO. He was treated for his injuries at a hospital, then arrested.

During the investigation, homicide detectives identified Castellon as the alleged shooter of the two men on S. Union Avenue.

Castellon will face several charges including two counts of murder.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi