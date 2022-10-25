The Groove 99.3 The Groove 99.3 Logo

Two Arrested for Alleged Storage Unit Burglaries

Share
Two Arrested for Alleged Storage Unit Burglaries

Two people have been arrested in connection to a string of storage unit burglaries in Bakersfield.

Bakersfield police officers arrested Simon Ford, 42, and Desiree Garza, 38, on October 20 after serving a search warrant in the 100 block of Roberts Lane.

Police have not said when the burglaries occurred.

Ford and Garza were booked into the Kern County Jail on felony counts of second-degree burglary. Ford is being held on $146,000 bail, Garza on $122,500 bail.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi

 

#Trending

1

Fatal Crash Near Tejon Outlets
2

The Autumn Nights Festival at CALM is underway
3

DEA Casts Doubt On Kids Buying Fentanyl
4

Investigators want to speak to three people about the Party City fire ….
5

Fentanyl pills found inside candy wrappers at LAX….