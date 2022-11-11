Twitter Plans $8 User Fee

In spite of the fact that things have already gotten tough for the thousands of Twitter employees that have been fired recently, Now, Twitter owner Elon Musk now says things are going to get tougher for people who want to use the social media platform as well.

Musk says there will be difficult times ahead because Twutter needs roughly half of the company’s revenue to come from subscriptions which will now cost about $8 a month.

For those employees that remain, the ability to work from home is also coming to an end and they have been ordered to return to the office this week.

Pundits are now asking if people will continue to use Twitter if they have to pay $8 to do so.

-Tony Lee