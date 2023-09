Nexstar Media Group and DirecTV have ended their 78-day standoff – for now, at least.

The two companies have reached a temporary deal to return Nexstar-owned local TV stations and the cable network NewsNation to the DirecTV lineup.

The stations were dropped on July 2nd as part of a fight over carriage fees and distribution.

Nexstar is the top local TV owner in the U.S., with 197 stations across the country.