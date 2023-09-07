Trump Sued To Stay Off Ballot

A liberal group on Wednesday filed a lawsuit that aims to keep former President Donald Trump off the ballot in Colorado.

The suit, filed by the group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, cites the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which prohibits people who have “engaged in an insurrection or rebellion” against the country from holding higher office.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold says she hopes “this case will provide guidance to election officials on Trump’s eligibility as a candidate for office.” Trump has not yet commented on the lawsuit.