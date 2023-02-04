Trial Postponed for Accused Bakersfield DUI Driver
A woman accused of striking and hitting two siblings while driving intoxicated in southwest Bakersfield had her trial postponed Thursday until May.
Bakersfield.com reports Lisa Core, 46, has pleaded not guilty to two second-degree murder charges and two gross involuntary manslaughter charges in the deaths of JJ Malone, 19, and Caylee Brown, 9.
KGET reports Core, who has two prior DUI convictions, told investigators she took multiple prescription medications and “I just went out of it while I was driving,” according to court documents. Authorities say on December 8, 2021, Core’s car went over the sidewalk at the southwest corner of Panama Lane and Hammond Way and hit Malone and Brown who were declared dead at the scene.
Core also faces a misdemeanor charge of driving with a suspended license and an infraction of failing to provide insurance at the scene of the accident.