People in the U.S. seem to be driving a little safer in 2023.

According to a report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Thursday, traffic deaths fell by 3.3% in the first half of the year.

While this is positive news, this number is still higher than levels before the pandemic.

A total of 19,515 traffic deaths occurred in 2023 through the month of June.

2015 saw the most traffic-related deaths with 42.9 thousand reported.