Tommy Davidson talks about possible ‘In Living Color’ reboot
When co-host and fellow comedian Whoopi Goldberg asked Davidson, who’s best known for his various roles as a cast member on the sketch comedy TV series, if they would ever seen a reboot, he said optimistically, “I think we will. I think we will.”
“We knew what we wanted to do,” Davidson said. He added that he’d watched comedians like Goldberg, Robin Williams and Billy Crystal do sketch comedy and felt the “In Living Color” cast was finally given a chance.
“It was just pure,” he said.
“There’s nobody that you work with all the time that you’re going to get along with all the time,” Davidson said. “It was competitive, you know, and we ran into our own stuff where we went up against each other but, I mean, it’s Jamie Foxx.”
