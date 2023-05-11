Toddler Dies After Being Struck By Pickup

A toddler has died after being struck by a vehicle entering the driveway of a residence south of Bakersfield.

The California Highway Patrol reports the crash happened Wednesday just before 7 p.m. at a home located on private property on Adobe road near Highway 223. Officers say a 35-year-old man driving a 2020 pickup truck crashed into the three-year-old child who was in the driveway of the residence.

The child suffered major injuries and was taken by family members to Highway 223 where they met emergency crews arriving at the scene.

The toddler was later pronounced dead at Kern Medical.

-Posted by Jeff Lemucchi