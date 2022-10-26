Time to get rid of all that hazardous waste hanging around your house or garage…

Kern County Public Works will host their Household Hazardous Waste collection events in November.

Residents can drive up and drop off their hazardous waste free of charge at any of the following one-day events in Kern:

(Tehachapi) Saturday, November 5, 2022 – Tehachapi Recycling & Sanitary Landfill: 12001 Tehachapi Blvd., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

(Tehachapi) Saturday, November 19, 2022 – Tehachapi Recycling & Sanitary Landfill: 12001 Tehachapi Blvd., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

(Lebec) Friday, November 11, 2022 – Lebec Transfer Station: 300 Landfill Road, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

(Kernville) Saturday, November 26, 2022 – Kern Valley Transfer Station: 6092 Wulstein Avenue, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Additionally, residential HHW can always be dropped off in Bakersfield at 4951 Standard Street.

Residential hazardous wastes are “products, purchased for use in or around the home, that could harm the environment when improperly discarded,” said Kern County Public Works in a statement.

These products include:

Household cleaners

Deodorizers

Personal hygiene products

Pesticides

Batteries (home & auto)

Fluorescent bulbs

Herbicides

Insecticides

Pet care products

Paint products

Photographic chemicals

Swimming pool chemicals

Automotive products & fluids