Tic Toc Teaches Car Theft

The social media site known as “Tic Toc” says it’s doing all it can to take down a video that shows people how to steal cars.

The instructions specifically target Hyundai and Kia makes, and Tic Toc administrators say as soon as they take the videos down, someone puts them back up again. They show users how to start the vehicles without a key by using a USB Drive.

Police say the trend has led to an increase in car thefts, and they advise car owners to use steering wheel locks and other devices to make their car more secure.

– Tony Lee