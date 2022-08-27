Three People Shot in Northeast Bakersfield

Three people were wounded by gunfire in northeast Bakersfield.

According to Bakersfield police, emergency crews and police were called Thursday night to the area near Jefferson Park on Jefferson Street where one person was found with non-life threatening injuries.

Two more people were found a few blocks away at Inyo and Jefferson streets with moderate to major injuries.

Authorities have not said if the victims at the different locations were involved in the same incident.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi