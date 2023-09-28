The Groove 99.3 The Groove 99.3 Logo

Three Million Vehicles Recalled By Hyundai

Kia and Hyundai are recalling 3.3 million vehicles over a fire risk – and urging owners to park outside in the meantime.

An issue with the antilock brake system can cause the vehicles to catch fire while parked or while driving.

Affected models include the Kia Optima and Soul sedans and Sportage SUV, and the Hyundai Accent, Azera, Elantra, Genesis Coupe, Sonata, and Tucson SUV.  Model years range from 2010-2019.

21 fires and 22 ‘thermal incidents’ have been reported so far.

