Little child, boy, playing with two fidget spinner toys to relieve stress at home

Ever have those thoughts like:

-Didn’t I just graduate from high school?!

-Wasn’t your brother/sister in diapers not too long ago?!

-Does anyone still burn cds?!

-Where did that wrinkle come from?!

-Who calls this music?!

Thoughts like these remind us that we parting ways with our youthful years.

CLICK HERE and see if you got what it takes to pass this fun BuzzFeed quiz.