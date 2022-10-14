The Kern County Crop Report for 2021 has been released….

The 2021 Kern County Crop Report was released this week …..Showing a 9 percent increase in gross value over 2020…The top five farm products for 2021 were Grapes, Citrus, Pistachios, Almonds, and Milk, … Almonds continue to be the crop with the most farmland dedicated to it in the county, with a total of 235,030 acres of almond groves. Grapes of all kinds, including those destined to become wine and raisins, have less than half that amount of dedicated land.

According to the report, the 2021 gross value of all agricultural commodities produced in Kern County is more than $8 billion dollars

To view the complete Kern County Department of Agriculture and Measurement Standards 2021 Agricultural Crop Report, including pest control costs and efforts, organic farming, imports and exports, and a list of county certified farmer’s markets in Kern County, please visit their website at kernag.com BC