Teachers Pay At A Standstill For 20 Years

Teachers are on the list of casualties of the combination of inflation and dwindling income. A recent study says that’s because teachers haven’t seen a pay raise in 20 years in spite of the increase in costs for transportation, goods and services. Data from the Economic Policy Institute shows they have only received a $29 raise between 1996 and 2021 when the figures are adjusted for inflation.

The study looked at teachers on weekly pay with at least a Bachelor’s Degree, whose pay started at just over 1 thousand dollars in 1980 but only grew to $1300 by 2020. College graduates in other fields earned at least $700 more in the same period.

– Tony Lee