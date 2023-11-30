Taft High School Placed on Lockdown

Taft Union High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday after an unknown item was discarded during a foot pursuit near the school.

One suspect was detained in a patrol vehicle at the scene.

Taftmidwaydriller.com reports officers tried to contact a juvenile near the school about noon and the suspect fled towards the school and threw an object into a yard. Authorities say the item could have been a gun.

Taft Police and Kern County Sheriff’s deputies searched the 600 blocks of Warren and San Emidio Streets for the object.

– Posted by Jeff Lemucchi