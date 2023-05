A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Oildale.

The California Highway Patrol reports officers were dispatched to North Chester and East Warren avenues around 9:25 p.m. Saturday for a crash involving a pedestrian and a Chevrolet SUV.

The CHP says the driver of the SUV was traveling northbound on North Chester Avenue when a 40-year-old man walking outside the crosswalk entered the traffic lanes into the path of the vehicle. The CHP says the driver was unable to avoid the man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver remained at the scene.

The CHP says neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be factors in the accident.

-Posted by Jeff Lemucchi