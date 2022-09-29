Suspects Arrested for Alleged Catalytic Converter Theft at Mercy Hospital

Three people suspected of trying to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle at Mercy Hospital in downtown Bakersfield are behind bars.

Bakersfield police arrested Himelda Saenz, 40, Eliverto Vela, 30, and Michael Mungia after a short pursuit Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the hospital on Truxtun Avenue at approximately 9 a.m. for a report of a suspicious vehicle. The driver of the vehicle fled when officers arrived, however the pursuit ended a short time later.

Officers report finding a loaded handgun and a reciprocating saw inside the vehicle.

Saenz, Vela and Mungia were booked into the Kern County Jail for attempted grand theft, possession of burglary tools and multiple firearms charges.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi