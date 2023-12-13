Survey Talleys Food Items Ordered Most Last Year
Plenty of year-end lists are being shared right now, and GrubHub has joined in the fun.
The food delivery service has compiled data to share the most ordered items of 2023.
Sriracha was added to GrubHub orders 91 thousand times in the past year, signaling customers’ continued love for all things spicy.
Meanwhile…
- over 6.9 million orders for pickles were made
- Diet Coke is still the biggest in-office beverage order
- french fries were the most ordered side dish of the year
- over 10 million coffee orders were made after 5 p.m.
- Pineapple on pizza saw an increase since 2022