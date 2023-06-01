Summer Vibes & Saving Lives T-Shirt Giveaway

Save lives during the month of June to receive a limited-edition t-shirt

Houchin Community Blood Bank (HCBB) is thrilled to announce an exciting promotion aimed at boosting blood donations this summer! To incentivize and express gratitude to our donors, HCBB will be offering a limited edition “Summer Vibes & Saving Lives” t-shirt as a special giveaway throughout the month of June (while supplies last).

The summer months often pose significant challenges for blood banks across the country due to donation levels decreasing because of vacations, travel, and other seasonal activities. As a result, the blood supply tends to drop to critical levels, which impacts the availability of blood for patients in need. In an effort to be proactive to this concerning trend, HCBB is launching a creative initiative to encourage individuals to donate blood to ensure we have a stable blood supply throughout the summer months.

This exclusive t-shirt captures the essence of the season with its vibrant design, featuring a surfing blood drop (aka Phil Botomy) and a message that focuses on saving lives through donating blood. Donors who donate at any of Houchin’s conveniently located donor centers or mobile blood drives this June will have an opportunity to receive this unique t-shirt as a token of appreciation for their lifesaving contribution.

“The summer months are traditionally known to be a challenging time for blood donations,” says Rachel Nettleton, Marketing & Communications Manager. “This initiative serves as a fun and meaningful way to engage the community and address the urgent need for blood donations.”

HCBB’s mission to save lives through blood donations relies on the generosity and commitment of individuals in our community. Donors can make an appointment at one of our donor centers or upcoming mobiles through https://hcbb.com/schedule or call us at 661-323-4222.

Blood donors must be in good health, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be at least 17 years old or 16 years old with a parent or guardian consent. A photo ID with a date of birth is all that is needed to start saving lives. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcomed.

Please refer to https://hcbb.com/contact/#location for HCBB’s hours of operation and for donor center locations.