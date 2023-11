Vaping has dropped significantly among U.S. teens over the last year.

A government survey found that use of e-cigarettes by high school students dropped from 14% to 10% in 2023.

Vapes still remain the most popular type of tobacco product among teens.

Vaping is also on the rise with middle schoolers between the ages of 11 and 13, increasing from 3.3% to 4.6% this year.