Strike With UPS Averted

UPS on Tuesday reached a deal with its union, averting a strike that could have caused a national delivery and distribution nightmare.

“Together we reached a win-win-win agreement on the issues that are important to Teamsters leadership, our employees and to UPS and our customers,” says UPS’ chief executive officer, Carol Tomé. “This agreement continues to reward UPS’s full- and part-time employees with industry-leading pay and benefits while retaining the flexibility we need to stay competitive, serve our customers and keep our business strong.”

The agreement promises to pay full-time drivers $49 per hour and part-time drivers $21 per hour, Tomé says. UPS has also agreed to purchase nothing but air-conditioned delivery vehicles after January 1st, 2024.

The agreement won’t be official until it’s voted on by union members.