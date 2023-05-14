Southern California Grandmother Dead: Hit by School Bus

A 76-year-old grandmother was killed immediately after she was hit by a school bus this week while in a crosswalk in east Los Angeles County.

Fox 11 reports Blanca Arcelia Guerrero, 76, was struck by a Hacienda La Puente Unified School District bus Monday afternoon at the intersection of Hacienda Boulevard and Fairgrove Avenue.

“The impact was so intense, it fractured her elderly body,” Yvonne Torres, one of Guerrero’s six daughters, told FOX 11. “It caused her to fall to the ground, which broke her skull and she died instantly. Our last memory with our mother is seeing her poor lifeless body in the mortuary, but she looked as beautiful as we can remember her.”

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, and no arrests have been made yet, FOX 11 reported.

The crash happened around 2:20 p.m. but it’s unclear if any children or other passengers were onboard at the time.

Torres said her mother walked in her neighborhood every day.

-Posted by Jeff Lemucchi