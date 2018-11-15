Six Flags “Bag-A-Ticket Holiday Food Drive”

The season of giving thanks is fast approaching so Six Flags Magic Mountain and GROOVE 99.3 are proud to once again team up and give back to the community for the 16th annual “Bag-A-Ticket” holiday food drive Monday, November 19th!! All food collected will be donated to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to be distributed to food pantries all over Southern California.

Take a moment this holiday season as you hit the stores to prepare for your annual Thanksgiving feasts to give thought to the thousands of people in our communities who go hungry everyday. Fighting hunger is a constant battle and every day more there are more need of help to feed themselves and their children. Make a difference this holiday season and have some fun while doing it!

On Monday, November 19th when you donate a FULL grocery bag of non-perishable food items you’ll not only provide critical help to those in need, you’ll earn a FREE ADMISSION to Six Flags Magic Mountain for the day!