Shots Fired at South Bakersfield AM/PM

Bakersfield police are searching for two suspects in an armed robbery where one of the thieves fired a shot at a south Bakersfield gas station/convenience store.

BPD officers were dispatched to an AM/PM at the corner of Ming Avenue and Wible Road at around 10:45 a.m. Sunday for a report of an armed robbery. Police say two suspects entered the store and demanded money. One of the suspects fired a shot into the store’s ceiling as the pair was leaving with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspects are described as men between 25 and 30 years old who drove away in a gray Toyota Camry that was later found in the 400 block of Flower Street.