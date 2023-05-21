The Groove 99.3 The Groove 99.3 Logo

Shooter Gets 21 Years for South Bakersfield Killing

A Bakersfield man will spend 21 years in prison after pleading no contest to voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a man in south Bakersfield.

Andres Arevalo, 27, was sentenced Thursday in Superior Court.  Charges of first-degree murder and carrying a loaded gun without registration were dismissed under a plea agreement.

Arevalo was arrested for the shooting on March 29, 2022 of Jaime Adam Espinoza, 32, on Sandra Drive near South Chester Avenue. Espinoza died at the scene.

-Posted by Jeff Lemucchi

