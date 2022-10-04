The Groove 99.3 The Groove 99.3 Logo

Sheriff’s Deputies Investigate Two Wasco Shootings

Share
Sheriff’s Deputies Investigate Two Wasco Shootings

Kern County Sheriff’s deputies are trying to determine if two separate shootings in Wasco could be related.

Deputies were dispatched to Poso Drive at around 7:38 p.m. Monday for a victim of a shooting where they found a man who was shot multiple times. He was taken to Kern Medical for treatment.

The shooter was not identified or found.

Then at around 8:01 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a scene near 16th and F streets where they found another gunshot victim who was taken to Kern Medical.

The shooter of this incident was not identified or located.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi

#Trending

1

KCSO Asking for Information in Murder Investigation
2

Inflation Saddens “The Happiest Place On Earth.”
3

This years Kern County Fair is ready to go!!!
4

The Kern Oil Festival is coming-up in November…..
5

Fentanyl distribution could soon be chargeable as murder.