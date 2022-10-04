Sheriff’s Deputies Investigate Two Wasco Shootings
Kern County Sheriff’s deputies are trying to determine if two separate shootings in Wasco could be related.
Deputies were dispatched to Poso Drive at around 7:38 p.m. Monday for a victim of a shooting where they found a man who was shot multiple times. He was taken to Kern Medical for treatment.
The shooter was not identified or found.
Then at around 8:01 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a scene near 16th and F streets where they found another gunshot victim who was taken to Kern Medical.
The shooter of this incident was not identified or located.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi