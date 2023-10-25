The Groove 99.3 The Groove 99.3 Logo

“Shaft”Actor Succumbs To Cancer

Share

Actor Richard Roundtree has died after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. 

Known for his role in the Blaxploitation film Shaft, the New Rochelle, NY native would be known as the first Black action hero. Richard appeared in countless other films like Moving On, George of the Jungle, Se7en, Amityville: A New Generation, and What Women Want

His television career was just as decorated with roles in Roots, Generations, Desperate Housewives, and most recently, Ava DuVernay’s OWN series, Cherish the Day

News of his passing was released by his agency and his longtime manager, Patrick McMinn. Richard Roundtree was 81.

#Trending

1

AmTrak Passengers Delayed As Train To Bakersfield Derails
2

Oceanside Man Arrested for Alleged Fraud at Bakersfield Car Dealership
3

Update On Amtrak Derailment
4

Kern County Community Unites to Combat Blood Shortage
5

World’s Hottest Pepper Just Got Hotter