Self Driving Car Sparks Pile Up

So, who gets the ticket of a “Self Driving Car” causes an accident? Better yet, who has to pay the fine?

That’s the question that popped up after a self driving Telsa was blamed for an eight car pile up that injured nine people on Thanksgiving day on San Francisco’s Bay Bridge.

There was someone in the car at the wheel, but he told police the car was in the full self driving mode when it suddenly changed lanes and dropped its speed from 55 miles per hour to 20.

The National Transportation and Safety Board is investigating to see if the statement is true, or did the passenger touch the controls in some way that put him at fault? The NTSB is also investigating other similar accidents, so this is not the first time a self driving car has caused an accident.

-Tony Lee