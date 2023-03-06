Search Ended, Station Master Cgarged In Greek Train Mishap

The stationmaster for a Greek railroad that crashed last week killing 57 people has been charged in connection with the accident.

The un-named 59 year old station employee is charged with negligence after authorities say he guided the train onto the wrong track, causing the massive pile up.

56 people are still missing but rescuers have called off the search for more victims.

The passenger train crashed head on into a freight train last Tuesday, and authorities say many of the victims are young, in their 20’s and even younger.

The prosecutor and examining magistrate both agreed that the railway employee should be charged with several counts of homicide, along with charges of causing bodily harm and endangering transportation safety.

-Tony Lee