San Francisco Wins Millions From Drug Companies Over Opioids

The city of San Francisco has just reached a settlement with Walgreens Drug Stores settling an argument over whether or not the pharmacy chain failed to prevent the misuse of opioid painkillers.

According to a ruling by federal judge Charles Breyer, Walgreens is guilty of failing to scrutinize opioid prescriptions and flag possible misuse of the highly addictive drugs such as oxycontin and fentanyl for 15 years. The court found that the drugs caused widespread harm and constituted a public nuisance.

A settlement was reached in which Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will pay the City By the Bay $230 million, which San Francisco officials say will be used to fight opioid abuse.

The settlement allows Walgreens to avoid trial on the matter, and adds to $120 million already awarded San Francisco by other drug companies.

Last May Walgreens reached a $683 million settlement in Florida, joining CVS Health Corp and other rival companies.

-Tony Lee