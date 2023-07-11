Reward Offered For Mojave Killer

On April 30, 2023, at approximately 11:22 p.m., Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 15900 block of H Street in Mojave, California, to investigate an incident involving multiple shooting victims. When deputies arrived, they located Darius Canada (31-year-old male), Anna Hester(34-year-old female), Martina Barraza (33-year-old female), and Faith Asbury (20-year-old female) all suffering from gunshot wounds. Deputies and medical personnel performed life saving measures on all the victims; however, Canada, Hester, Barraza, and Asbury all died from their injuries.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit assumed the investigation and has conducted extensive investigation into this case. The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in solving this crime and to bring justice to the victims and their families. The Kern Secret Witness Program has graciously offered a reward of up to $10,000.00 for information leading to the arrest and successful prosecution of the suspect(s) responsible for these crimes. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661)861-3110 or Kern Secret Witness at (661)322-4040.