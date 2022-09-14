Republican Group Supports Same Sex Marriage

More than 400 Republican leaders across the country are coming out in support of same sex marriage. They want the Senate to pass legislation protecting gay and lesbian couples saying such a law would “remove the uncertainty felt by more than one million Americans who are building families and taking on the responsibilities and commitments associated with marriage, and caring for the one they love.”

Identifying themselves as Republicans and conservatives, the letter went on to affirm the senator’s belief in how strong families and lasting relationships strengthen communities and that civil marriage is a fundamental freedom central to individual liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

The Republicans say they stand alongside the 71% of Americans and a majority of registered Republicans who support the freedom to marry for all Americans.

-Tony Lee