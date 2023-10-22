Repeat Criminal Found Guilty of Threatening Bakersfield Park Ranger

A man with a prior criminal history against a peace officer was found guilty of criminal threats against a Bakersfield park ranger.

On October 19, 2023, a Kern County jury found Alex Lombrana guilty of criminal threats, exhibiting a deadly weapon, and resisting a peace officer.

Lambrana was found loitering after park hours in Saunders Park in the 3300 block of Palm Street on July 28, 2023.

Authorities say Lombrana brandished a 5-6-inch fixed blade knife and threatened to stab the ranger when the officer asked him to leave.

Lombrana continued cursing and ignoring orders even after officers with the Bakersfield Police Department arrived on scene.