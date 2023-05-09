Rat Pack Welcomes Veterans Home After 60 Years

Mark your calendars for a Memorial Day event that may be long overdue for many former members of military service who were never thanked when they returned from active duty in Vietnam decades ago.

A local organization known as the Vietnam Rat Pack will present lapel pins to veterans who never received thanks or a welcome home. Family and friends are invited to attend, and all veterans present will be honored.

The event gets underway at 5300 Hageman Rd, and RSVP by calling 661-218-8330.

The Vietnam Rat Pack will also hold its annual potluck picnic on Wednesday, May 24th, at Riverwalk Park at Stockdale Hwy and Buena Vista Rd. That event starts at 10:30.

-Tony Lee