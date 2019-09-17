Raphael Saadiq talks about his most personal project yet

Saadiq opens up about grief and loss in his life. “I went down a rabbit hole and said,’It’s time for me to talk about it,'” Saadiq said. “I’m very surprised at what came out. Yeah.” But there was one subject he stayed away from in his music: His family and a series of tragedies he’s endured. The 53-year-old singer has named his new record “Jimmy Lee” after his older brother who died of a heroin overdose.
“My other brother, lvy, was murdered by my sister’s boyfriend when I was 7, and then my sister was in a car accident … and I always just kept progressing and moving forward, you know,” he said. “I have them tattooed on my arm, all four of them. Been on my arm for over 20 years.”
“I’ve always said somehow I need to connect the dots. And I feel like I’m finally connecting the dots for myself, and also for people who have been listening to me for all these years.”