R. Kelly Accused of Bribing Government Employee to Issue Fake ID to Aailyah
CHICAGO - MAY 09: R&B singer R. Kelly (L) arrives at the Cook County courthouse where jury selection is scheduled to begin for his child pronography trial May 9, 2008 in Chicago, Illinois. Kelly has been accused of videotaping himself having sex with a girl believed to be as young as 13 years old. Kelly faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
New charges brought against disgraced singer R. Kelly allegedly reveal how he was able to marry late songstress Aaliyah Haughton when she was just 15 years old.
Kelly allegedly had planned to use the fake ID to obtain a marriage license and show that Aaliyah was actually 18 years old and not 15, according to the indictment. Kelly was 27 at the time.
The following day, Kelly married Aaliyah in a secret ceremony with falsified paperwork. Their marriage was later annulled with the help of Aaliyah’s family.
Former personal assistant Demetrius Smith claims he was present at the wedding and admits to obtaining false documents for underaged Aaliyah. Smith goes on to claim, “I was in the room when they got married. I’m not proud of that. I had papers forged for them when Aaliyah was underaged. It was just a quick little ceremony, she didn’t have on a white dress he didn’t have on a tux. Just everyday wear. She looked worried and scared.”