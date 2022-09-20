Probation Search Nets Guns, Cash and Drugs

Kern County Probation Officers confiscated guns, money and drugs in an arrest after a probation search turned up the illegal items. The officers were conducting a post release check in the 3600 block of Dana Street, the residence of 24 year old Jose Vierra who was on active probation.

They found 34 grams of Cocaine, a quarter pound of meth, 40 fentanyl pills, a large sum of cash and a loaded pistol with extra ammunition.

Vierra was taken back to jail on a probation violation in addition to the new drug and weapons charges. He was also charged with resisting arrest.

-Tony Lee