Prison Inmate Tied And Frozen In Prison Freezer

The Alabama State Prison system is being sued in the death of an inmate that was stripped naked, tied to a chair, and put in a walk-in freezer where he froze to death.

It has been called one of the most appalling cases on record.

Court records say 33 year old inmate Tony Mitchell died of hypothermia after being left in the freezer for hours while prison guards walked by to watch, and were entertained by what they saw, according to information released.

At least 10 corrections officers have been specifically named in the suit, which also named two prison nurses, one investigator, and the County Sheriff.

-Tony Lee