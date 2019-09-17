Prince’s album 1999 getting November reissue with 35 unreleased tracks
LOS ANGELES - MARCH 19: Musician Prince performs onstage at the 36th Annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on March 19, 2005 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
The late musician’s estate is digging into his massive vault once again, this time to issue a new deluxe edition of his breakthrough album 1999. The new edition will also be available as a whopping 10-LP vinyl box set, and in a pared-down form as a 4-LP or 2-CD edition. The project will come with a book featuring liner notes, rare photos, and a smattering of Prince’s handwritten lyrics. It’s enough to render any fan utterly “Delirious.”