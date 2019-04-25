Prince memoir The Beautiful Ones coming this fall

“The world hasn’t heard the last from Prince. The iconic musician died in 2016, but left behind lots of thoughts about his life and work. Prince: The Last Interview was published earlier this year, collecting the first, last, and best interviews Prince conducted across his 40-year career. But there’s more where that came from. On Monday, Random House announced that it will be publishing Prince’s own memoir, The Beautiful Ones, this fall in collaboration with the Prince Estate. […]

The book is set to cover Prince’s childhood, his early days as a musician, and his journey to international stardom. Among the many archival materials included will be his original handwritten treatment for his beloved movie and album, Purple Rain (which makes sense since the book is named after one of that album’s most famous songs).”

CLICK HERE to read the original/full story from EW.com.