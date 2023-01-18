President Biden to visit California this week…..

President Joe Biden will travel to California’s central coast TOMMORROW (THURS) to visit areas that have been devastated by extreme weather.

The White House said that the president would visit with first responders and state and local officials, survey recovery efforts and assess what additional federal support is needed.

The storms have dumped rain and snow on California since late December, cutting power to thousands, swamping roads, toppling trees, unleashing debris flows and triggering landslides.

Dryer but colder weather in our area this week with highs in the low 50’s and lows in the upper 30’s……BC