POW’s and MIA’s Honored at Portrait Of A Warrior

Several local veteran’s organizations are coming together to recognize and honor all former military Prisoners of War and troops who are still listed as Missing In Action.

One hundred 26 former POW’s and MIA’s are from Kern County, and their stories are told at the local Portrait Of A Warrior Gallery at 1925 Eye Street.

This Wednesday, at the Portrait of a Warrior, a ceremony will be held at 9am, sponsored by Missing in Action Remembered, Veterans of Foreign Wars District 6 and VFW Post 97.

Admission to the ceremony is free and open to the public.

-Tony Lee